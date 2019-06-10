Bhubaneswar: The incidents of commuters being looted in the city railway station and bus stand, have become commonplace in the Capital.

The miscreants loot the victims’ belongings after offering them spiked drinks or food. A volunteer engaged in the service of the poor and destitute at the Capital Hospital said that in the last five months, more than 100 cases were reported at the hospital in which the commuters were drugged before being looted.

Two innocent persons were Monday robbed of their belongings at the Baramunda bus stand after they were given spiked biscuits, Sunday. The victims have been identified as Dayananda Begartha, 55, of village Saranagoda in Kandhamal and Gauramani Singh, 25, of Mayurbhanj.

Dayananda, who was still under the influence of the drug when the police found him, has been undergoing treatment at the Capital hospital. Meanwhile, the police officials informed his son at Jajpur road.

Subsequently, his son reached Capital Hospital and told the cops that Dayananda had last made a call to the house-owner’s wife and informed her about his arrival at the Baramunda bus stand at around 5.30 am Monday.

Dayananda usually comes to meet his son at regular intervals. He had left his home at Kandhamal Sunday night and was scheduled to go to Jajpur road via Bhubaneswar. However, a miscreant got on the bus and befriended Dayananda. He told Dayananda that he would also go to Jajpur road. Meanwhile, he offered some biscuits which Dayananda ate. Later, the PCR van of Khandagiri police station rescued him while lying unconscious near Baramunda bus stand.

Singh, on the other hand, is yet to gain consciousness and is undergoing treatment at the Capital hospital.