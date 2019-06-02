Bhubaneswar: Two youths were arrested Sunday on charges of throwing bombs at a person in Salia Sahi area under Nayapalli Police station limits May 29. The accused persons were identified as Sanatan Reddy, 27 and Bikram Reddy, 22, who are residents of Basti Bikash Parishad in Salia Sahi area.

According to sources, the accused Sanatan and the complainant, Rinku Swain, were close friends. However, May 29, Sanatan had asked Rinku to look after his friends who came as guests to the marriage reception party of Sanatan’s sister. However, some of his friends, under the influence of alcohol, created a commotion over non-availability of more alcohol. Rinku, while trying to resist them from making nuisance, came to blows with them.

Later, the enraged youths attacked Rinku with bombs when he was returning to his residence after the party. The accused person Sanatan, who was present during the attack, did not come to Rinku’s rescue. As a result, Rinku sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the Capital Hospital. Later, Rinku’s father lodged a complaint with the Nayapalli police against 15 persons including Sanatan.

Police after registering a case (259/19) based on the complaint arrested the duo.

The duo was sent to judicial custody after their bail plea was rejected by the court Sunday evening.