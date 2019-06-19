Jharsuguda: Police arrested two persons Tuesday night for allegedly gang-raping a 17-year-old girl in Talapatia area in Jharsuguda district.

The incident came to light after an anonymous caller called up the Childline Helpline number 1089 and informed about the incident. The arrested were identified as Anil Bag and Rajaram Bag.

According to the statement of the victim, she had gone out to look for her mother who had gone for work when she was waylaid by the accused duo and gang-raped. After committing the crime, the accused duo also threatened to kill the girl if she revealed the incident to anyone.

When her mother returned home, the victim narrated the incident to her, following which she lodged an FIR at the police station.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under the relevant Section of the POCSO Act and apprehended the accused. The police also conducted the medical test of the victim.

Similarly, police arrested two accused for gangrape of a girl in Subarnapur of Sonepur district. The duo was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after the court rejected their bail pleas.

They have been identified as Susant Bag (25) and Runu Nag (25). Their aide Rathi Bag (24) has been on the run after the incident. The cops have launched a manhunt to nab him.

Sources said, the incident occurred while the victim, who works as a sales woman in a cloth store in Subarnapur was returning home by a cycle Saturday night. Finding her alone, the three accused kidnapped her to an isolated place where Susant and Runu outraged her modesty while the absconder recorded the act on his mobile phone.

The three fled after threatening her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone or dared to lodge a police complaint. However, the victim mustered courage and lodged a complaint Sunday.

Taking swift action, SP Debiprasad Das, DSP crime Anthony Tirkey, Sonepur SDPO Mihir Kumar Panda and IIC Lokesh Kumar Sahu reached the spot and launched a probe following which the two were arrested. The absconder will be arrested soon, SP Das said.