Puri: In a tragic incident, two persons died and another was severely injured after the bike were travelling on met with an accident at Malatipatapur overbridge on Bhubaneswar-Puri National Highway under Puri Sadar police station Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Rudra Pratap Barik, 20, and Biswajit Barik, 21, of Bhadrak.

Sadar police recovered the bodies and sent them to District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) here for post-mortem. A case of unnatural death has been registered.

According to sources, Rudra Pratap, Biswajit, Rakesh, Chandan and Tipu, who were working in a beauty parlour in Bhubaneswar, had started their journey to Puri on two bikes late Wednesday. Rudra Pratap was riding a motorcycle accompanied by Biswajit and Rakesh while Chandan and Tipu were on another motorcycle. Rudra lost his control over the wheels near a bump at Malatipatapur overbridge while they were going towards Konark. The bike hit the barricade of on the overbridge. Rudra died on spot while two others had fallen off the bridge. On being informed, Sadar police reached the spot and sent both the injured to the DHH. Doctors declared Biswajit brought dead.