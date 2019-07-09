Deogarh: A motorcyclist and the pillion rider were killed after their motorcycle had a head-on collision with a passenger bus on National Highway-53 near Hadamunda ghat under Deogarh police limits Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as 20 years old Santosh Pradhan and Seemarekha Biswal, a Plus II student at Deogarh college. Both were residents of Baghiabandh village, it was learnt.

Sources said, Santosh and Seemarekha were going towards Deogarh on a motorcycle. Near Hadamunda ghat their motorcycle collided head-on with a passenger bus coming from Deogarh to Angul, killing Santosh on the spot.

Critically injured Seemarekha was rushed to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Police investigation into the incident is on.