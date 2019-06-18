Sambalpur/Baripada: Two people were killed in elephant attacks in Sambalpur and Mayurbhanj districts Monday.

In the first incident, a man was trampled to death by an elephant at Dangarabila village under Baripada forest division in Mayurbhanj district. The deceased was identified as Haria Soren.

Sources said the incident occurred while Soren was going to a nearby forest to collect firewood when he encountered a herd of elephants. One of them trampled him. Hearing the screams, locals rushed to the spot and drove away the pachyderms. Soren was then rushed to the local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The incident has led to tension in the area with villagers alleging negligence on the part of the forest officials in driving away the elephant herd. Despite repeated complaints, no steps are being taken to drive away the jumbos, they said.

Expressing resentment, villagers demanded immediate compensation for the bereaved family and job for the kin of the deceased.

After getting information, forest officials seized the body and sent it for autopsy. The agitation was called off after the officials assured to provide compensation as per government norms.

In another incident, a woman was trampled to death by a tusker near Rairakhole in Sambalpur district early Monday morning. The deceased was identified as Sandhyarani Sahoo.

According to sources, Sandhyarani had gone to the village pond when she came across the tusker which trampled her to death.

Forest officials rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, the locals demanded adequate compensation for the bereaved family.

