Srinagar: Two militants were Tuesday killed in an encounter with security forces in forests of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said.

Based on specific intelligence input about presence of the militants in the Kachwan forest area of Kokernag in south Kashmir district, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired at search party of the forces, who retaliated.

In the exchange of firing, two militants were killed, the official said. He added that the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained. The bodies of the slain militants have been recovered along with arms and ammunition.

The gun battle started earlier in the day during a search and cordon operation launched on specific inputs. The forces sealed all exit points to ensure the militants did not escape. As the cordon tightened the militants fired at the security personnel triggering the gunfight, the official said.

Agencies