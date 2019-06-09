Bhubaneswar, June 9:Police have arrested two persons on charges of stealing a bag containing gold ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh from a jewellery shop at Indradhanu Market under Nayapalli police station limits March 28.

The accused were identified as Naglur Nani, 33, of village Paklapalli, and Tarini Acharya, 35, under Aska police station limits in Ganjam district. Nani is said to be a member of a notorious robbers’ gang ‘Erogola’ which is active in Aska and surrounding areas.

According to the case details, Nani along with three other members of the the gang fled with a bag containing Rs 3.5 lakh in cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh while the owner of the jewellery shop, Laxmidhar Subudhi of Old Town area, was closing his shop. Later, police started an investigation after registering a case (167/19) lodged by Subudhi with the Nayapalli police.

Police collected the video footage of the CCTV installed at the shop in which the image of the accused was captured.

Police arrested Nani Friday who confessed to have committed the crime and took the police to Aska where he had kept his share of sale proceeds from the stolen items. Police also arrested Acharya from Aska who helped Nani to dispose of the jewellery. Police also seized one motor cycle and Rs 4 lakh cash from Nani’s possession. The bag and a photocopy of the Aadhaar card of Subudhi were also recovered from Nani.

Meanwhile, manhunt for the others in the gang is on.