Dubai: An Indian imam’s two-year-old daughter died in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) when the car in which she was travelling with her parents veered off the road and flipped over several times, the media reported Tuesday.

The accident took place June 14 at Al Rams area in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, the Khaleej Times reported.

“The little girl, Zulfa, received injuries when the car driven by her father, who works as a mosque imam in Ras Al Khaimah, turned over several times,” police sources said.

According to medical sources, the Zulfa and her parents was rushed to the hospital. She died June 22.

Prasad Sreedharan, a social worker affiliated with a medical committee recently constituted by the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai, told Khaleej Times Monday: “The child had a head injury which impacted her brain. She was in the ICU for one week.”

IANS