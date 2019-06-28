BHUBANESWAR: In what could be a shot-in-the-arm for Sambalpuri Sarees in the state, graduating students will have to shun western robes and don traditional Sambalpuri Sarees according to a circular issued by the University Grants Commission.

As per the circular, the government wants students to dress in traditional attire made up of Indian handloom when they receive their degrees at convocations. Graduating students will now be draping the famous Sambhalpuri Saree and Kurta Pyjama on their convocation days. This will reportedly help the growth in business for the traditional weavers of Sambalpuri Sarees in Odisha.

“Sambalpuri Saree are quite popular in the country. The highpoint of the apparel is the Bandhakala that reflects in the intricate weaves. The popularity is such that manufacturers from other states have starting reproducing it without knowing the subtleties behind it. The move will help boost the local business,” said Bikash Baral.

Popularising the rich tradition of wearing sarees, eminent personalities form Odisha have spread it across the world. First time MP from MP, 70-year old Parmila Bisoi was a stand out with Sambalpuri saree draped around her. Similarly, Swapna Pati mesmerized the Cannes festival by wearing similar attire while walking the red carpet.

The UGC circular that is addressed to all public and private universities stated ‘using handloom garments would give a sense of pride of being Indian’. The commission has also asked for an ‘Action Taken Report’ from the universities in this regard.

“With changing times, everything changes. Indian universities have been carrying on the British style of wearing a robe during convocations. It’s high time that we change the tradition and make it localised,” a UGC official said.