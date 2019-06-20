Bhubaneswar: The state Learning Enhancement Programme (LEP) comprising ‘Ujjwal’ and ‘Utthan’ schemes will resume in all government-run elementary schools soon.

The Ujjwal programme is designed for primary classes (Classes II to V) and Utthan for upper primary classes (Classes VI to VIII).

The main objective of this programme is to ensure that students have acquired grade-appropriate competence before they are taught the advanced topics in their syllabus.

LEP will be conducted for all subjects for 40 days. There will be one period a day for the programme during the academic year.

All the teachers of elementary schools have been trained extensively to ensure that the objectives of the programme are achieved. District, block and cluster level officers have been trained to monitor schools online and to support teachers in classroom activities.

As Cyclone Fani had damaged several schools, the School and Mass Education department has taken steps to admit students in nearby schools so that students are not affected.

The district education officers (DEOs) and block education officers (BEOs) have been directed to ensure that all schools take steps to organise parent-teacher meetings June 28. The meetings will provide opportunities to inform parents about the benefits of LEP.

The state is planning to launch a school certification programme and promote schools that are making progress in implementing LEP. This is expected to help motivate teachers and assess the learning levels of students.

Considering Odisha’s performance in the National Achievement Survey of 2017, the LEP is the state’s attempt to ensure that students attain basic competencies.

The department is confident that the programme will lead to sustainable improvement in the quality of education, said Jyoti Prakash Das, the Project Director of Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA).