New Delhi: Congress MP from Koraput Saptagiri Ulaka Monday raised the issue of poor road and train connectivity in Rayagada and Koraput districts in the state.

Speaking during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Ulaka said the people in Rayagada have been demanding a new interstate train from Jeypore to Bhubaneswar for a long time. He also said the new railway line from Gunupur to Therubali via Cuttack is yet to be made operational.

“The doubling of Koraput-Singapuram Road railway line is also on the back-burner. There are no road connectivity in at least 1,000 villages of Rayagada and 800 villages in Koraput districts. This is so, even after the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana is in place for a long time,” Ulaka said.

The Koraput MP further said there are multiple issues which need to be highlighted in this House so as to make development of Rayagada possible.

“I would like to say that the bypass road on NH-36 is the key demand of the people of Rayagada. The trucks and other heavy vehicles which are plying on the roads are leading to very many accidents in Rayagada. The bypass needs to be conserved with immediate attention,” he added.