United Nations: Indian peacekeepers serving with the UN Mission in South Sudan have been commended by the world body and local communities for their vital help in repairing roads and providing solar lamps to a hospital.

Indian military engineers serving with the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), along with peacekeepers from Bangladesh, China, Thailand and South Korea repaired over 2500 kilometers of roads to support economic growth in conflict-affected country, efforts that will go a long way in helping build a peaceful and prosperous future for the African country.

The peacekeepers spent six months working intensively levelling and grading roads as well as repairing supporting infrastructure, such as culverts and bridges. They focused on major routes from Juba to Bentiu (940km), Juba-Bor-Pibor (400km) and Malakal (200km), UNMISS said in a statement.

“I would like to thank the countries that have sent their engineers to serve the people of South Sudan. Their efforts are improving people’s lives as well as the prospects of South Sudan securing a peaceful and more prosperous future,” said David Shearer, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNMISS.

Shearer said that when South Sudan gained its independence, it inherited infrastructure that was in a dire state with only about 250 kilometers of sealed roads.

“War and weather have also taken a toll over the years, leaving many roads impassable in the rainy season. The efforts of our engineers to rehabilitate major supply routes will make a big difference to people’s lives,” Shearer added.

Outlining the advantages of improved infrastructure and basic amenities, he said that in many areas where roads have been improved, there has been a decrease in violence between groups and an increase in reconciliation and peace-building activities.

“Many families are also beginning to have the confidence to return to their homes as the security situation improves. Better roads will enable them to travel safely and more easily. Improved access will also encourage trade, create jobs and economic growth,” Shearer said.

“UNMISS will also be able to supply its bases and deploy peacekeepers to locations around the country more efficiently and effectively,” Shearer added

India is the second largest contributor of uniformed personnel to South Sudan. Nearly 2,400 Indian military and police peacekeepers currently serve in the country.

Additionally, the Indian Battalion installed 16 mass-usage community solar lamps in the Bor State Hospital, the only functioning public health facility in the capital of Jonglei State in South Sudan.

UNMISS said the lamps, whose purchase was funded by individual contributions from the Indian troops, are located at the emergency and critical care area, maternity, pediatric ward and logistics areas.

“Moving around in between wards and sections was risky and emergencies at night were like groping in the dark,” said Abraham Lier, a worker at the hospital.

“I am very happy that today we have outdoor lights in this hospital. It makes our work safe and secure. It also ensures that people who engage in criminal activities around the hospital cannot do that again,” he added.

Currently, less than 1 per cent of South Sudan has access to electricity from the national grid.

PTI