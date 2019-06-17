Kendrapara: Schools are set to reopen after summer vacation June 19, but uncertainty looms large over the Tulashi Sanskrit Bidyalaya of Narendrapur village in Kuhudi GP of Marshaghai block as cyclone Fani has destroyed the school’s asbestos roof.

The school is an aided one which opened in 1990. Around 150 students from Class VI to X study in the school. The school has seven teachers, including the headmaster and four lady teachers.

But now there is uncertainty as the school is likely to reopen after the summer vacation, but its building is unfit for use.

Headmaster Subash Chandra Pani said Fani had damaged the school’s asbestos roof. “After the intensity of Fani came down, we managed to find parts of the roof on the school’s premises. It is now difficult to use the classrooms as students will be exposed to the sun. The monsoon is likely to hit Odisha soon, and students will not be able to sit in roofless classrooms,” the Pani said.

The HM said he had raised the matter with the district education officer and had urged her to repair the school’s roof before reopening. But repairs have not started, Pani added. “Now the school will have to function from the verandah or under a tree,” said Antarjyami Palei, a teacher.

DEO Kalpana Behera said she does not think the school suffered severe damage due to Fani, and that no school in the district would remain closed on reopening day.

The DEO is aware that Tulashi Sanskrit Bidyalaya’s roof was damaged by Fani. The cyclone damaged 102 government secondary schools, 331 elementary schools and seven fully aided schools in the district.

Recently, the Development Commissioner organised a meeting with the DEOs of five coastal districts including Kendrapara and reviewed the condition of schools. Senior PWD officials were also attended the meeting.

The DEO said she expects the repairing of damaged schools to be carried out on a war footing.

The junior engineer of Marshaghai block recently visited Tulashi Sanskrit Bidyalaya and said that repairs would start after Raja Festival, said Palei.