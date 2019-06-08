Los Angeles: Sony Pictures’ movie adaptation of popular video game ‘Uncharted’, will hit the theatres worldwide in December 2020.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the film is based on the PlayStation video game series that follows the adventures of treasure hunter Nathan Drake, to be portrayed by Tom Holland. The movie will chronicle Drake’s first encounter with the professional rogue Sullivan.

Trachtenberg boarded the project in January this year after Shawn Levy exited due it over scheduling issues, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jonathan Rosenberg and Mark Walker have penned the most recent draft of the film’s screenplay.

The movie will be releasing against Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ remake.

Sony has also announced the release date of other two productions — Kevin Hart-starrer ‘Fatherhood’ to be helmed by Paul Weitz, will open April 3, 2020 and Kay Cannon-directed ‘Cinderella’ with Camila Cabello in lead has been given the release date of February 3, 2021.

PTI