Balasore: An undertrial prisoner lodged in Nilagiri sub-jail of Balasore district was found dead Wednesday morning under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased has been identified as Pagulu Khandei(25), a resident of Nuasahi in Nilagiri block here.

He was arrested May 8 in connection with an excise case and subsequently lodged in this jail.

The exact cause behind his death is yet to be ascertained. But jail sources said the prisoner developed fits and was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead.

The family members alleged that delay in initiating treatment by the jail authorities led to his death.

(UNI)