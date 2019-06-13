Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Thursday decided to implement a common syllabus for all undergraduate courses starting the current academic year.

State Higher Education Minister Arun Sahu said this after a meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of all the universities of the state here.

After the meeting, Sahu said that introduction of uniform syllabus will help the students in future while pursuing higher studies.

The minister said at the meeting that the vice-chancellors were asked to fill up all the lecturer posts lying vacant in their respective universities and colleges affiliated under them at the earliest.

The government has also decided to provide free coaching and financial assistance to around one hundred aspirants from Odisha appearing for the Civil Services Examinations, the minister added.

He said so far, 86 students have applied for the cause and each of them would be provided required assistance to achieve their goal.

