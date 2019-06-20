Bhubaneswar: Several students of DAV Public School, Unit-VIII here have brought glory to the school by qualifying many All India Entrance Examinations.

In JEE-Advanced, Kaustabh Patel topped the school with All India Rank (AIR) of 803 followed by Kanha Jain (AIR 2193) and Sohan Pattnaik (AIR 2623). Ten students have secured the rank within 10,000 to get admissions to IITs, IISc and IISER.

Likewise, in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Dipti Ranjan Panda secured 664 marks with AIR 409 followed by Pratikshya Subhadarshini with 644 marks (AIR 1355) and Shikha Swarup Naik with 601 marks (AIR 7423). Fifteen students of the school secured above 500 marks.

In NISER entrance test, Kanha Jain topped the state with AIR 3. Four students made it to the best 100. Master Dipti Ranjan Panda got through the AIIMS Entrance with AIR 655. Similarly, six students have qualified the JIPMER entrance examination. School chairman Madan Mohan Panda congratulated the achievers.