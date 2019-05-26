Sonepur: Panic gripped the goat rears of Dunguripali area of Sonepur district after more than 12 goats perished following the spread of a mysterious disease.

According to sources, the dairy farmers found the animals dead in the shed Sunday night. While the origin of the disease and the cause behind the incident remained unclear, locals stated that the affected goats suffered from various symptoms initially and later succumbed to the illness.

As many as eight goats died Saturday while the unknown disease claimed four lives of goats Sunday. All the goats belong to one Dandasena Cheli, a resident of the village.

Dandasena, who earns his livelihood from goat farming, alleged that his animals died due to negligence on part of officials of veterinary hospital.

“Eight goats died Saturday and more four goats fell prey to the unknown disease Sunday. I visited the veterinary hospital and alerted the staff in this regard but they did not pay any attention,” said Dandasena.

Meanwhile, the local villagers are demanding immediate deployment of a medical team comprising veterinary experts to conduct investigation into the matter.