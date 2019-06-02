He is well known as ‘Kauua Biryani’. One of the finest actors, Vijay Raaz is known for his prominent work in movies like Run, Journey Bombay to Goa, Dhamaal, Welcome, Saat Uchakkey, Delhi Belly, and many other hit flicks.

While most of us know Vijay for his work, there are many personal as well as professional facts about him that we think you are surely unaware of.

Here is a list of some interesting and unknown facts about the super-talented actor.