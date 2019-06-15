Nayagarh: Unseasonal rain wrecked havoc across the state Thursday night with Nayagarh being the worst-hit district.

A person died while 10 others were left with serious injuries Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Rabindra Kumar Behera, 45, husband of a ward member Rupa Behera.

According to sources, 11 people of the village were gossiping in a house Thursday night due to the excess hit. Meanwhile, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm and gusty surface wind hit the village late in the night.

An old tamarind tree fell over the house, bringing the house down. Meanwhile, all the 11 sitting in the room were crushed under the debris and sustained injuries. Hearing the noise, villagers woke up and rushed the injured to the local hospital.

However, Rabindra, who had sustained serious injuries in the roof collapse, breathed his last while undergoing treatment. Others were sent to the district headquarters hospital for further treatment.

A case of unnatural death was registered and the body was handed over to family members after autopsy. A pall of gloom descended on the village following Behera’s unfortunate demise.

Moreover, the natural disaster has uprooted many trees and electric poles in the area. Many families have been rendered homeless as the wind has blown away their houses.

Rabindra is now survived by his widowed wife and two minor children—a 14-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy. Villagers sympathised with the widowed ward member and demanded necessary compensation for her kids.

PNN