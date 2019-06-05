Umesh Yadav is, arguably, the fastest bowler in India. In the last couple of years, he has worked extremely hard on his bowling and established himself as an important member of Team India’s squad in all three formats of the game.

Umesh, unlike other fast bowlers, doesn’t believe in getting engaged in verbal battles on the field with opposition batsmen. Rather, he plays the game with a big smile on his face and does all the talking with the ball.

Contrast to him, Usmesh Yadav’s wife, Tania Wadhwa is one of the most glamorous and fashionable cricketer wives. Her fashion sense is so amazing that it can make any lead actress or top model go green with envy. She is a fashion designer by profession.

1) Tanya has a degree in fashioning designing. Umesh has time and again said that she is the one who takes care of his wardrobe.

2) Tanya met Umesh during an event. At that time she was in college and was impressed with Umesh’s simplicity.

3) Tanya and Umesh dated each other for almost 4 years before getting married in 2013.

4) Tanya’s height is 4 feet and 9 inches. In an interview before the marriage, she said:“I just have a complex about the fact that he’s (Umesh Yadav) so tall and I’m very short!”

5) Tanya was born and brought up in Delhi, but she took no time in adjusting to the comparatively slow nature of Umesh’s home town, as compared to Delhi.