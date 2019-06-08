Mumbai: Disha Patani often stays in limelight for her style and fashion senses. The Baaghi 2 actress who is currently dating Tiger Shroff takes the internet by storm with her glamorous pictures on Instagram.

However, there was a time when Disha was also a normal girl. Let’s take a ride to some of the unseen photos of Disha Patani.

Looking at pictures of her modeling days, one can say that Disha has changed a lot in terms of her looks and appearance.

She began her acting career with the Telugu film Loafer (2015), opposite Varun Tej, and followed it by playing the leading lady in the Hindi sports film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) and the action film Baaghi 2 (2018).

Fans might not believe these pictures of Disha. During modeling days Disha has done many photoshoot in saris. Earlier she was not so much slim trim as she is now. She maintains strict diet and workouts.

Recently Disha along with Tiger Shroff reached the screening of the film ‘Bharat’ optioned in ripped jeans with tube top. Disha often gets trolled for her clothes.