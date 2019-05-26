Gonda (UP): Impressed with the prime minister, a Muslim woman has decided to name her newborn ‘Narendra Damodardas Modi’. Mainaz Begum came up with the idea while names for the boy were being discussed May 23, the day the Lok Sabha results came in and Narendra Modi won a massive mandate.

People around her tried to make her change her mind, but she was adamant, her father-in-law Idrees told. When her husband Mushtaq Ahmed, who works in Dubai, was informed, he too tried to make her drop the idea. But he ended up agreeing to his wife’s wish.

Mainaz Begum lavished praise on Modi and his government’s welfare schemes, including free cooking gas connection to the poor and financial help to construct toilets.

“He is doing very good work for the country,” it said. The affidavit also praised Modi for the initiative to end triple talaq.