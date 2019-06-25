Meerut (UP): Two women in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district were mowed down by a car that was driven by a man who had allegedly tried to molest a woman from the same family earlier. The accused was allegedly rebuked by the victims for passing lewd comment against a member of their family, police said Tuesday.

CCTV footage shows the car being driven at high speed and then running over the women. The car is seen speeding away as passers-by come to the aid of the women.

In a video recorded by a resident, a 22-year-old woman alleges how the accused, belonging to a neighbouring village, had misbehaved with her. She also alleges that the man had threatened her just minutes before he allegedly ran over her family members with his car.

The incident took place late Monday night, the police said, adding that a case was registered against four persons including the main accused Nakul Singh who has been arrested.

However, the victim’s family placed the dead bodies on a highway and blocked traffic Tuesday, demanding immediate arrest of all accused. The protest was called off after the police intervened and pacified the family members.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) N Kolanchi said the families of Ramveer and Bhimsen had returned from a wedding late at night when they noticed Singh urinating on the wall of their house on Chandpur road.

When Santo Devi (38), wife of Ramvir and Urmila (42), wife of Bhimsen objected, the accused allegedly passed lewd comments at a woman member of the family which further angered the women, who berated Singh. He left after threatening them of dire consequences, the police said.

Soon, the accused returned with his friends in a car and crushed the women, who were standing outside their house, Kolanchi said.

While Santo Devi and Urmila died, Ramvir’s son and another youth were injured in the incident, he said, adding that they are recuperating in a local hospital.

On the basis of the family’s complaint, the main accused was arrested and efforts are on to nab his accomplices, the officer added.

Assistant Superintendent Police Atul Srivastava said: “We were initially told that it was a truck accident and we filed a case. But now the family has given a written complaint that a molestation attempt led to the incident. We have included that in the FIR and are trying to arrest the accused.”

Agencies