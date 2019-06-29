Mumbai: ‘Uri’ actor Vicky Kaushal is enjoying the time of his life.

The film’s success has seen Kaushal get a lot of films under his belt.

Meanwhile, Vicky was also in the headlines for his break-up with Harleen Sethi.

Not only this, in the last few months, Vicky‘s name has been associated with Katrina Kaif, Huma Qureshi and Bhumi Pedenekar but these reports of link-up proved to be just rumours.

The latest reports suggest that he has found love in ‘Beyond the Clouds‘ actress Malavika Mohanan as they are often spotted together on lunch and dinner dates.

Malavika is a well-known name in Malayalam and Kannada films. She was also seen in the Rajinikanth starrer ‘Petta’ which was released in January this year.

She will be next seen with ‘Arjun Reddy’ fame Vijay Devarakonda in his next film.

According to reports, both Vicky and Malavika are young and single and are ready to date each other.

Vicky, Sunny Kaushal, Malavika and his brother are childhood friends. The growing closeness between Vicky and Malavika has drawn everyone’s interest.

No matter how much busy they are, Vicky takes time out of his schedule for Malavika.

On work front, Vicky was recently seen in the look of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky, who has emerged as the new face of patriotic films with ‘Uri’, will play Manekshaw.

This story will showcase the bravery of Manekshaw, who was instrumental in beating Pakistan in the 1971 Indo- Pak war. The film will be directed by Meghna.

PNN/Agencies