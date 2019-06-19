Bhubaneswar: Due to change in food habits, unhealthy lifestyles and other reasons many city youths have developed urological problems.

Medical experts said limiting unhealthy beverages and approaching doctors early could help in tackling urological problems. Doctors warned that urological problems are now affecting more women than men.

“This medical condition is now more common among women than men. One of the prime reasons for this is that a woman’s bladder muscles are affected by pregnancy and childbirth. Women also have a shorter urethra,” said Urologist LK Sahu, a former HoD of SCB Medical College.

This condition termed ‘Over Active Bladder’ (OAB) affects approximately one in six adults and its incidence increases with age.

Urologists say that they are witnessing a surge in women patients in their early 40s suffering from this embarrassing condition. The patient complains of urine leakage while laughing, coughing, sneezing and other things that put pressure on the bladder. Patients are forced to go to toilets 10 to 14 times a day.

The World Continence Week is observed every year to create awareness on urological problems. This year the week is observed from June 17 to June 23. Doctors said the week should be used to create awareness on urological problems among youth.