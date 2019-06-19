Belo Horizonte: After Brazil’s Neymar limped out of the Copa America with a leg injury, Uruguay’s influential midfielder Matias Vecino also followed the suit after he was injured in the Celeste’s 4-0 hammering of Ecuador.

The Inter Milan player pulled up with hamstring trouble towards the end of Sunday’s opening Group C match. The 27-year-old went for medical tests as the rest of the squad trained Monday and doctors later confirmed a hamstring injury. Former Fiorentina man Vecino made 30 appearances in Serie A in 2018-19, scoring three times as Inter finished fourth.

“The imaging results found an injury to his hamstring, which rules him out of participating in the rest of the tournament,” an Uruguyan Football Association (UFA) statement said. Vecino had earlier complained of pain in his thigh and scans have subsequently revealed an injury.

Uruguay boss Oscar Tabarez admitted during post-match press conference that he had been worried about the extent of Vecino’s injury. Tabarez said he had been planning give Luis Suarez a few minutes’ rest when he was forced to send on Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde for Vecino with the game winding down. Suarez had earlier notched his 57th goal for Uruguay.

Star Uruguay forwards Suarez and Edinson Cavani each suffered with issues earlier this year but both scored in the convincing win.

Uruguay face Copa America newcomers Japan in their next match Thursday, which may provide a chance for either Valverde or Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira to stake their claim to a regular spot. After the Japan tie, they play defending champions Chile at the start of next week.

Also out of the tournament is Colombia forward Luis Muriel, who hurt his left knee in his team’s 2-0 Group B win over Argentina Saturday. Colombian doctors said Muriel will need five to seven weeks to recover from the injury.