Mumbai: Hindi film diva Urvashi Rautela has been making headlines with her sultry pictures and photoshoots on social media.

The ‘Great Grand Masti’ actress is yet to be seen in another movie, but is quite active on social media. She keeps on updating fans about her day to day life with her pictures.

Recently, she posted a picture in a gold gown. Earlier, she was in the news for her outing with Chunky Pandey’s nephew Ahaan Pandey. Urvashi was slammed for not posing for the paparazzi post her dinner date. Infuriated, the actress blasted the media for calling it a ‘publicity stunt.

She took to Instagram and wrote, “Seems like u guys tag me in a new post every day … pls stop.. it’s just negative, I really have no hard feelings towards you I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in instead of trying to dissect something that you don’t even know and that you do not see 99% of. The energy you put into this does not serve your life in any way …truly ‘beating a dead horse. You guys can call it publicity gimmick. There’s nothing to figure out all the time… give it a break. this is my last comment on this matter but I hope u know it’s not coming from a bad place, just would love for you to find something else that inspires you in life…. X”

However, the message written by Urvashi was not her original and was copied from model Gigi Hadid’s Instagram post. Again, the actress was brutally trolled by netizens for her copy-paste post.