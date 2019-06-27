Hindi film diva Urvashi Rautela always finds herself in the headlines for her bold photo-shoots on social media.

The ‘Great Grand Masti’ actress was last rumoured to be dating actor Chunky Panday’s son Ahaan Panday. She was slammed for not posing for photos after her dinner date with Ahaan.

Urvashi labled the incident as a ‘publicity stunt’ and blamed the paparazzi for invading her personal life.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Seems like u guys tag me in a new post every day … pls stop.. it’s just negative, I really have no hard feelings towards you I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in instead of trying to dissect something that you don’t even know and that you do not see 99% of.”

“The energy you put into this does not serve your life in any way …truly ‘beating a dead horse. You guys can call it publicity gimmick. There’s nothing to figure out all the time… give it a break. This is my last comment on this matter but I hope u know it’s not coming from a bad place, just would love for you to find something else that inspires you in life…. X,” her post read.

Contrary to what she thought the outcome would be, Urvashi was brutally trolled by social media users as the post was reportedly a copy of an earlier post made by international model Gigi Hadid.

Even still, the actress rules Instagram with her sultry and glamorous photo ops.

The ‘Hate Story 4’ star enjoys a following of more than 17 million on the platform and continues to keep her fans entertained with regular posts.

Check out some of her photos:

PNN