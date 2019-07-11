Fullerton (USA): Rising India shuttler Lakshya Sen stunned senior compatriot Parupalli Kashyap to enter the second round, while HS Prannoy and Sourabh Verma also advanced in the men’s singles competition of the US Open here.

Apart from Kashyap, it was curtains for some of the other Indians in fray as well — Ajay Jayaram, Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli and Aruna Prabhudesai.

Lakshya posted a 21-11 21-18 win over Kashyap in a match that lasted just 31 minutes and will next take on another Indian in Sourabh, who prevailed over England’s Toby Penty 21-23 21-15 22-20 in an hour and four-minute contest.

In another first round match, Prannoy came back from a game down to register a 21-23 24-22 21-18 victory over Yu Igarashi of Japan. He will meet Heo Kwang Hee of Korea in the second round.

In another men’s singles first round tie, Jayaram went down fighting to Wang Tzu Wei of Taipei 16-21 21-18 16-21 in an hour and five minutes.

India’s campaign got over in women’s singles competition after Sri Krishna Priya and Aruna were handed defeats by Kim Ga Eun of Korea 11-21 8-21 and Taipei’s Lin Hsiang Ti 17-21 14-21, respectively.

In the mixed doubles, India’s Kona Tarun, partnering Canada’s B R Sankeerth failed to cross the first round hurdle, losing to Korean duo of Lee Yong Dae and Yoo Yeon Seong 21-11 21-11.