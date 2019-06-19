Washington: US President Donald Trump has formally kicked off his 2020 re-election campaign at a rally in Orlando, Florida.

“And that is why tonight, I stand before you to officially launch my campaign for a second term as president of the United States,” Trump told a crowd in the Amway Center arena on Tuesday night.

During his speech, Trump touched upon a wide range of topics, including the nation’s economy, the administration’s immigration policies and trade approaches, and his efforts to remake federal courts, reports Xinhua news agency.

He also lashed out at, among other things, his political opponents, some mainstream media, and the Russia probe, which concluded in March. Trump was elected the 45th President of the US in 2016, after defeating Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

He took office January 20, 2017 and filed papers with the Federal Election Commission for his re-election campaign the same day.