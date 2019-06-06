Bhubaneswar: A combined team effort supported by some brilliant saves under the bar by goalie Klages helped the United States men’s hockey team stun higher-ranked South Africa 2-0 in the opening match of the FIH Men’s Series Finals here Thursday at the Kalinga Stadium.

Christian de Angelis gave USA the lead in the 47th minute before player of Indian origin Paul Singh doubled the lead in three minutes before final hooter. USA next play arch rivals Mexico, June 8.

However, despite this being an entry free game for the fans at the stadium, the gallery bore a deserted look. Only the volunteers and four-five South African supporters were present.

South Africa could have won the game by a huge margin had they utilised the chances that came their way. They failed to convert nine penalty corners and also a number of chances from open play.

For the US brilliant defending by Tom Barratt, Kei Kaeppeler and Mohan Gandhi helped them pick up two crucial points. One shouldn’t forget man of the match and US goalkeeper Klages though. He pulled off some great saves and made some fine one-to-one interceptions.

India take on Russia later in the day.

PNN