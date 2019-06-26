New Delhi: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed his country’s continued interest in building stronger relations with India and working together to realize the shared vision and goals.

In turn, the Prime Minister reiterated the priority he attaches to relations with the US and “outlined his vision for the Strategic Partnership in the new tenure of the government and beyond, building on strong foundation of trust and shared interest,” a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Pompeo conveyed greetings of US President Donald Trump to Prime Minister Modi and congratulated him on his electoral victory, the statement said.

Modi thanked Pompeo for his warm greetings and requested him to convey his thanks also to Trump for his good wishes.

“The Prime Minister expressed his strong commitment to achieve the full potential of bilateral relations in trade and economy, energy, defence, counter-terrorism and people-to-people contacts,” the PMO statement said.

IANS