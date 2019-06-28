Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department has asked the authorities of Utkal University to probe the allegations of mismanagement in its Law College.

Higher Education Department Secretary Saswat Mishra has directed the vice chancellor to hold a probe into the allegations of non-payment of remuneration to guest teachers and improper use of funds generated from self-financing courses at the University Law College.

The VC has also been asked to inquire whether regular teachers are taking extra classes and drawing remuneration as guest teachers.

The Department has also sought a report about allegations that guest teachers are being paid less than what is due to them.

The VC has been directed to submit findings of the inquiry to the government within a month.