Mumbai: Actress Vaani Kapoor is giving major vacation vibes and body goals with glimpses from her exotic vacation with her girl gang.

Vaani has shared a few photographs from her holiday, but it is her images in a neon green monokini which is making her Instagram followers swoon over her svelte figure.

Posing against a lush green backdrop, the ‘Befikre’ actress radiates a pop of freshness in the green swimwear.

“Tropical state of mind,” Vaani captioned the images. She is seen enjoying with a group of friends.

On the work front, Vaani will next be seen on-screen in “Fighters” and “Shamshera”.

IANS