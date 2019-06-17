Mumbai: The teaser of Prabhas’ upcoming film ‘Saaho’ got all his fans going gaga over his new avatar. Fans can’t wait for the trailer of the movie. The teaser of movie showcases Prabhas romancing Shraddha Kapoor and took us through some breathtaking action sequences.

Meanwhile, a picture of Prabhas posing for a picture with T-series head honcho Vinod Bhanushali and his daughter Dhvani Bhanushali has gone viral on the internet. Prabhas can be seen wearing an all-black outfit with white sneakers and flashing his infectious smile.

‘Saaho’ which is helmed by Sujeeth also features Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Mandira Bedi. The film is slated to hit theatres 15 August.