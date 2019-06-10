After wrapping up the first schedule of ‘Shamshera’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor has decided to let her hair down after the gruelling shooting schedule. Vanni seems to have planned an impromptu girl’s trip with her closest friends from college.

A friend of her is getting married and Vaani along with her three friends wanted to celebrate this special moment. Vaani and her three best friends headed to Goa 7th June to soak in some sun.

Now, pictures of their trip have been taking the internet on storm. Check out her cool pictures from the trip here: