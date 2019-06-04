New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case involving assets allegedly held abroad.

Vadra arrived at the ED office in central Delhi.

Vadra had skipped the agency’s questioning Friday citing health conditions. He was questioned by the ED for over seven hours Thursday.

He was asked about the money received by his company as alleged kickbacks in petroleum deals in Gujarat. The agency said the money was used to buy properties in London.

The case relates to the ownership of 1.9 million pounds of overseas assets and undisclosed entities set up to evade tax.

Monday, a Delhi court allowed Vadra to travel abroad for six weeks for medical treatment after he was diagnosed with a tumour in his intestine.

IANS