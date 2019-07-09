New Delhi:The Vamsadhara Water Dispute Tribunal Tuesday asked Andhra Pradesh and Centre to file their replies in an application filed by the Odisha government expressing its denial for a joint survey at Neradi Barrage being constructed on Vamsadhara River.

A three-judge bench of the tribunal comprising Chairperson MK Sharma, Justice BN Chaturvedi and Justice Pratibha Rani asked the counsel appearing for Andhra Pradesh (AP) and the Centre to file their responses in three weeks and thereafter Odisha to file rejoinder in two weeks. The tribunal has listed the matter for hearing August 27.

Earlier, the tribunal had asked both the states to conduct a joint survey at Neradi Barrage with respect to submergence of 106 acres of land after the operation of the barrage and to submit the survey report to the tribunal before July 8.

The state government is against conducting a joint survey at the Neradi Barrage and submitted to the tribunal that AP should submit a detailed project report in respect of submergence of 106 acres and 3km back water effect. Therefore, the Odisha had filed an application in the tribunal stating that they don’t want to conduct a joint survey and sought modification in the order of the tribunal.