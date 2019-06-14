Los Angeles: Actor Vanessa Hudgens is set to lead the reading of ‘The Notebook’ musical along with Tony-nominee Hailey Kilgore.

The ‘High School Musical’ star will lead the first reading of the season June 23 at Vassar and New York Stage & Film’s annual summer play development incubator known as the Powerhouse season.

According to Variety, Tony-nominee Michael Greif will be directing this musical adaptation of the popular 2004 film ‘The Notebook’.

Based on Nicholas Sparks’ novel of the same name, the romantic drama focuses on the Noah and Allie’s love story, spanning the earliest days of their teen courtship through their struggles to remember each other in their twilight years.

Hudgens will portray ‘middle’ Allie, the character played by Rachel McAdams in the film, opposite Ryan Gosling.

Apart from Hudgens, Candy Buckley and Kilgore will also be playing Allie.

Antonio Cipriano, Clifton Duncan and Tony-winner James Naughton are cast as Noah.

The musical is being produced by Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch.

Ingrid Michaelson is working on the production’s music and lyrics.

