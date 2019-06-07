Jharsuguda: Vedanta Ltd. conducted a week long programme for celebration of World Environment Day-2019 with great fervour. The programme culminated with a mass plantation ceremony.

Various activities based upon this year’s theme ‘Beat Air Pollution’ were carried out involving employees and their families, business partner organisations and members of the community, in order to create awareness in adopting an action-oriented approach for nurturing the environment.

Speaking on the company’s efforts towards sustainability, Abhijit Pati, CEO of Vedanta Ltd., said, “A sincere commitment to a greener and more sustainable future is core to our operations. It is a continuous endeavour to maximise our efforts towards creating a sustainable future.”

An award ceremony for winners of various competitions like Environment Quiz, Thematic Painting, Green Champion and Eco-Friendly Business Partner was held. Employees of Vedanta also organised a painting competition, themed on ‘Save the Earth’ and ‘Clean India, Green India’, in which about 250 students participated.

PNN