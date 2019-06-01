Jharsuguda: Vedanta Jharsuguda conducted a valedictory ceremony for 17 girls who completed the Vedanta Computer Literacy Program at Maa Samleswari Nagar training centre. The award ceremony was conducted in the presence of community leaders Hari Dhurua and Govind Chhachan at Maa Samleswari Nagar. Sundar Raj, Head – CSR, Vedanta Ltd, Jharsuguda, presented ‘Certificates of Passing’ to students. In the all-girls batch, Lokeshwari Chhachan emerged as the topper.

Sundar Raj, Head CSR – Vedanta Ltd, Jharsuguda, said, “We congratulate the first all-girls batch graduating out of VCLP’s Maa Samleswari Nagar training centre. Vedanta Ltd, Jharsuguda is committed to expanding the spread of digital literacy in the grassroots and peripheral communities and VCLP is a crucial initiative in this direction.”

The Vedanta Computer Literacy Program is a digital literacy initiative which aims at imparting basic computer literacy and training to young students. Currently, Vedanta Ltd, Jharsuguda runs the VLCP program at three centers – Kurebaga, Debadihi and Maa Samleswari Nagar. The six-month intensive program has a specialized course curriculum which has been designed for students with the provision of certification after completion of the full course. More than 400 students have graduated till date.

PNN