These days, we hear individuals’ inclination towards vegetarianism — from VIPs to models and even common people. For a considerable length of time there has been an on-going discussion on whether a vegetarian diet helps in weight loss.

A Vegetarian diet can be divided into three sections — complete vegan, lacto veggie lover and lacto-ovo vegan. A complete vegan diet includes natural fruits, nuts, vegetables, organic products, grains and legumes. The lacto veggie lover diet contains dairy items like milk, butter, grains, and plant food. They want to maintain fitness without settling on supplements.

On the other hand, lacto-ovo vegan includes eggs and dairy items like milk, butter, cheese, etc. Most likely a veggie lover diet is brimming with nutrients and minerals, fibre, magnesium, unsaturated fat and folic corrosive. Such eating routine shields us from different disease like diabetes, heart attack, and keeps us away from the danger of cancer and lower cholesterol levels.

A non-vegetarian diet includes chicken, meat, eggs and fish. A non-vegetarian diet additionally has a few medical advantages since this sort of food is rich in protein and vitamin B. Non-veggie lover food strengthens our muscles and helps them grow faster. It additionally lifts up body stamina and increase hemoglobin in blood

Nowadays many are taking up the flexitarian approach. A flexitarian diet is basically a vegetarian diet with the occasional intake of meat.

Here are a few points of interest of a meat diet:

Protein: A non-vegetarian diet which primarily includes meat, fish, eggs and dairy food items are good sources of protein. However, protein can likewise be found in grain items, nuts and pulses. However these protein sources are not incomplete. Vitamin B12: Vitamin B12 and iron are found in meat, fish, egg and milk in abundance. It is significant for the development of red blood cells and nerve fibres. If our bodies don’t deliver enough red blood cells it leads to iron deficiency. The lack of iron or vitamin B12 can result in fatigue. Wellness and Fitness: Meat, chicken and fish along with eggs, shield our body from the excessive cold climate during winters. Egg and fish give us the basic nutrients, proteins, supplements and minerals that are useful for your general wellbeing. Enhanced wisdom: According to the medical science, a diet constituting of sea food like fish and egg polish and sharp our mind and enhance smooth working of our brains. This at last accelerates our intelligence and wisdom.

