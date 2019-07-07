Kabisuryanagar: Ganjam police busted a major vehicle lifting gang and arrested four people in this connection Saturday.

Police have seized 18 motorcycles and a Bolero from their possession. They were produced in court and sent to Kodala jail after their bail pleas were rejected, said Ganjam SP Patitapaban Choudhary.

The arrested persons have been identified as Santosh Palai and Niranjan Senapati of Athagarh area in Cuttack district, Shishir Bhuyan of Paikajamuna are in Ganjam district and Santosh Jagdev of Kulai block under Banapur village in Khurda district.

According to the SP, Kabisuryanagar police got hold of Santosh Palai while conducting a check near Budhamba chowk Friday.

When police asked Santosh to produce his documents, he was unable to do so. On further investigation his links with Santosh Jagdev, Niranjan and Shishir came to fore. The cops later seized a Bolero and five motorcycles from his home and arrested him in connection with the crime.

Another 10 motorcycles were recovered from Jagdev and Shishir. All three of them confessed to have purchased the motorcycles from Jagdev. They also admitted that they steal motorcycles from Khurda, Nayagarh, and Bhubaneswar and sell them in Ganjam.

PNN