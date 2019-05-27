Mumbai: Bollywood’s veteran action director Veeru Devgn, father of actor Ajay Devgn, died here Monday, family sources said. He was 85.

Veeru Devgn breathed his last Monday afternoon at a hospital here due to age-related issues, according to a source.

Apart from directing action sequences, he had directed the 1999 film “Hindustan Ki Kasam”, starring Ajay and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The funeral will be held here at the Vile Parle West Crematorium Monday evening.

“Sad to know that veteran action director Veeru Devgnji is no more. He was a genius in choreographing fights on the big screen when there were no facilities available. My heartfelt condolences to Ajay Devgn and the entire family,” filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted.

Sad to know that veteran action director #VeeruDevgan ji is no more. He ws a genius in choreographing fights on the big screen, when there were no facilities available. My heart felt condolences to @ajaydevgn & the entire family. 🙏 Funeral at Vile Parle (W) at 6 pm today. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 27, 2019

“RIP Veeru Devganji. A legend of Hindi cinema. Left his mark at a time when ‘pure action’ without VFX was the order of the day. Heartfelt condolences to Ajay Devgn and Kajol. May his soul rest in peace. Prayers are with the family,” Kunal Kohli wrote.

#RIP #VeeruDevgan ji. A legend of Hindi Cinema. Left his mark at a time when ‘pure action’, without vfx, was the order of the day.

Heartfelt condolences to @ajaydevgn & @KajolAtUN May his soul rest in peace. Prayers are with the family. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 27, 2019

IANS