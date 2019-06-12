Beijing: Veteran Chinese diplomat Sun Weidong, an expert on South Asia who worked closely with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his tenure as Ambassador in the Chinese capital from 2009-2013, has been appointed as the country’s new envoy to India.

The move to appoint Sun will certainly help in India-China relations as he is well-versed with the working method of Jaishankar. Sun was the Deputy Director General during the tenure of Jaishankar.

Sun, who also served as the ambassador to Pakistan, is currently the Director General of the Policy and Planning Department of the Foreign Ministry. He will succeed Luo Zhaohui, who has been appointed as Vice- Minister of Foreign Affairs.

A Chinese official said that an official announcement about new Ambassador’s appointment would be made after due administrative process. Sun is well-versed with issues related to India-China ties. An agreement has been conveyed by India to China on Sun’s appointment, Indian Embassy officials here told this agency, Wednesday.

Indian Ambassador to China, Vikram Misri, congratulated Sun on his appointment through a tweet.

“Congratulations to His Excellency Sun Weidong, who has been appointed as the new Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to India – had the opportunity to welcome him home recently in Beijing and wish him all the best for his important mission,” Misri said.

Misri also called on Luo who took over as the Vice-Foreign Minister of China.

“Ambassador @VikramMisri met Vice Foreign Minister and former Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui. Ambassador congratulated Mr Luo for assuming charge as VFM. The two sides used the opportunity to compare notes on the upcoming engagements in bilateral relations,” the Indian Embassy here said in a tweet earlier.

