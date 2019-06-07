Mumbai: After his power-packed performance in ‘Uri-The Surgical Strike’ and ‘Sanju’, Vicky Kaushal has created a niche for himself and is getting important roles in the film industry with producers lining up to sign him.

If reports are anything to go by, Vicky has recently been approached for ‘LOL – Land Of Lungi’, the Hindi remake of Tamil superhit film ‘ Veeram’ that will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Farhad Shamji.

Earlier, it was reported that Akshay Kumar would star in the movie. But, due to lack of dates Akshay dropped out. Later, Akshay suggested Vicky’s name for the film.

According to sources, Vicky met the director a few months ago and after hearing the narration, expressed his interest to do the movie. Vicky already has his date diary full with the films he’s already signed, especially the ‘Udham Singh’ biopic which will be shot over the next one year.

There’s Karan Johar’s Takht too which might roll by the year end or in January, 2020. So, he has worked out his dates in such a way that he can headline ‘Land Of Lungi’ now.”

Apart from this, Vicky will also star in Bhanu Pratap Singh’s untitled horror film. Vicky Kaushal’s last film Uri: The Surgical Strike was a blockbuster. The film, which also starred Yami Gautam, made Rs 336.97 crore worldwide.

PNN/Agencies