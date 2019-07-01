Mumbai: ‘Beyond the Clouds’ actress Malavika Mohanan is in headlines for her alleged linkup rumours with Uri actor Vicky Kaushal after his breakup with Harleen Kaur.

Though there were rumours that Vicky was interested in Katrina Kaif, the ‘Uri’ actor is often spotted spending quality time with Malavika. So, fans think that Vicky is actually dating Malavika and not Katrina Kaif.

The actress who made her debut with Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter in ‘Beyond the Clouds’ made her debut in South film industry. Malavika’s acting skill was applauded and her sensuous figure raises eyes of her audience.

Have a look at some of her Instagram pictures:

Born in 1992, Malavika is the daughter of cinematographer K. U. Mohanan who has movies like Fukrey, Talaash, Raees, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and more to his credit. She hails from Payyanur in Kannur, Kerala, but was brought up in Mumbai.

On the professional front, Malavika has begun shooting for her next titled ‘Hero’ opposite Telugu heartthrob Vijay Devarakonda. The movie will be directed by Anand Annamalai, co-writer of films like ‘Kuttramae Thandanai’ and ‘Kaakka Muttai’.

PNN/Agencies