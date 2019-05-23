New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised Thursday to devote ‘every moment’ of his time and ‘every fibre’ of his being for the people of India and said the country will now have only two castes – the poor and those who want to alleviate poverty.

In a rousing speech at the party headquarters here to celebrate the BJP’s spectacular victory, Modi told cheering supporters that the election has thrown up a mandate to build a new India.

“People are chanting ‘Modi, Modi’. But this is not a victory of Modi, it is the victory of people who are desperate for honesty in the system,” Modi roared.

“This is the victory of toiling farmers who struggle to feed the nation, this is the victory of those who now live in proper houses, this is the victory of the middle class which follows the rules, pays taxes, but wondered if his taxes were being used for the benefit of the country,” Modi said.

Modi also said that he will not work with ‘bad intentions’ and that he would like to move ahead by taking everyone along, leaving behind the bitterness witnessed during the Lok Sabha campaign.

“With bigger mandate, comes greater responsibility…I will not do anything with bad intention and will do nothing for myself,” Modi stated.

“Who said what during the election campaign, for me it is past. We have to look to the future. We have to take everyone along in national interest. And despite such a majority, we will move with humility,” Modi informed.

“In 2014, not many knew me. But you gave me a mandate. But in 2019, you gave me more strength after knowing me. I can understand the sentiment behind this. Increase in trust leads to increase in responsibility,” he added.

In a virtual address to the nation, the Prime Minister promised that in the coming days, he would try his best to do for the nation.

“While working, there can be mistakes but I will not anything with bad intention. I will not do anything for myself. Third thing, every second of my time, every part of body is only for the nation. You keep judging me on these three parameters and criticise me if I do not measure up. But I want to assure you that whatever I say publicly, I will work to implement it,” asserted the Prime Minister.

Promising to take everyone along including the states, Modi said a government is formed by majority which has been done. “But the nation moves with consensus and democratic spirit,” he asserted.